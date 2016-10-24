CAIRO Oct 24 Egypt will begin its roadshow for a planned international bond issuance in the second or third week of November, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday.

Egypt said in August it planned to issue $3 billion to $5 billion in international bonds at the end of September.

Garhy told an American Chamber of Commerce event in Cairo that the bond was now likely to be marketed next month. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Eric Knecht)