UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
CAIRO Oct 24 Egypt will begin its roadshow for a planned international bond issuance in the second or third week of November, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday.
Egypt said in August it planned to issue $3 billion to $5 billion in international bonds at the end of September.
Garhy told an American Chamber of Commerce event in Cairo that the bond was now likely to be marketed next month. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Eric Knecht)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing