By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI May 26 Egypt has chosen banks to handle
its return to the international bond market after a gap of five
years, underlining a return of economic and political stability
in the country after its Arab Spring uprising of 2011.
Investor meetings to discuss a U.S. dollar sovereign bond
issue will be held in the United Arab Emirates, London and the
United States between Thursday and June 3, a document from lead
arranging banks showed on Tuesday.
The document did not specify the size or maturity of the
bond, but the finance ministry had previously said it intended
to issue $1.5 billion of Eurobonds.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and
Natixis will arrange the investor meeetings for Egypt, which is
rated B3/B-/B by the main international credit rating agencies.
Economic growth has begun to pick up and shaky state
finances to strengthen since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took
office last year, overseeing the installation of a technocratic
cabinet that is starting to reform the economy, and forging an
alliance with rich Gulf states to obtain aid and investment.
The bond issue is expected to draw heavy demand from
investors wanting a slice of Egypt's recovery.
The market price of Egypt's outstanding dollar bond maturing
in 2020 reflects this; it is trading at a yield
of 4.21 percent, near a life low of 3.98 percent hit in December
and down from a peak of 11.09 percent in June 2013, when
political instability froze Egypt out of the global market.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)