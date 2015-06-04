BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Egypt has announced a final yield of 6% on a US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to lead managers. That compares with initial guidance of 6.25% area.
Demand for the new issue is in excess of US$4.5bn, with launch and pricing due later on Thursday.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are running the RegS/144A transaction.
Egypt is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.
The note is expected to be rated at the same levels by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
DUBAI, May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market looks unlikely to move much on Wednesday after a rare televised interview on Tuesday night by the top economic policy official, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he did not give spending details for which some investors had been hoping.