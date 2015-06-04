LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Egypt has announced a final yield of 6% on a US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to lead managers. That compares with initial guidance of 6.25% area.

Demand for the new issue is in excess of US$4.5bn, with launch and pricing due later on Thursday.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are running the RegS/144A transaction.

Egypt is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.

The note is expected to be rated at the same levels by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)