DUBAI, June 4 The government of Egypt conducted
its first international bond sale in five years on Thursday,
underlining a return of economic and political stability to the
country after its Arab Spring uprising of 2011.
Egypt sold $1.5 billion of 10-year bonds at a yield of 6
percent, tighter than initial pricing guidance earlier in the
day of 6.25 percent. It drew more than $4.5 billion of investor
orders, according to a document from lead managers.
Foreign portfolio investors left the country en masse in
2011, freezing it out of the international debt market.
But economic growth has begun to pick up and shaky state
finances to strengthen since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took
office last year. He has overseen the launch of economic reforms
and forged an alliance with rich Gulf states to obtain aid and
investment.
The market price of Egypt's outstanding dollar bond maturing
in 2020 reflects this; it is trading at a yield
of 4.37 percent, near a life low of 3.98 percent hit last
December and down from a peak of 11.09 percent in June 2013.
Thursday's bond sale was arranged by BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)