BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, Sept 7 Egypt will tap the international bond market for $10 billion, the finance minister said on Monday, without providing a time frame.
The $10 billion includes $1.5 billion of 10-year international bonds the government sold in June, Hany Kadry Dimian told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.