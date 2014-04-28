CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's Global Telecom Holding
said on Monday its Bangladeshi subsidiary Banglalink
Digital Communications Limited issued Bangladesh's first
international bond.
Banglalink, wholly owned by Global Telecom, has priced a
5-year $300 million bond with the coupon at 8.625 percent,
Global Telecom said in a statement.
The transaction is expected to close on May 6, 2014.
"The notes will be due on May 2019 and are expected to be
rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by S&P," the statement said.
"Banglalink intends to use the net proceeds from the
offering to repay existing indebtedness and to finance capital
expenditures," it added.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Keiron Henderson)