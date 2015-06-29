CAIRO, June 29 Egypt's bourse on Monday ordered
that Egyptian investors who buy global depository receipts
(GDRs) by purchasing shares on the Cairo exchange in Egyptian
pounds may only receive their returns in that same local
currency.
The move appeared aimed at eliminating an avenue for
acquiring dollars amid a shortage in foreign currency, which has
created a black market that the central bank has promised to
stamp out.
The value of all transactions by "Egyptian customers,
whether buying, selling or converting to or from GDRs" will be
provided in the same currency they were issued in, the bourse
said in a statement.
A market source told Reuters that regulators had recently
discovered that companies and individuals were buying Egyptian
stocks with GDRs and selling them to achieve dollar-denominated
returns.
"The target (of the regulation) is not investment in the
bourse but rather its exploitation through a back door and the
black market in order to obtain dollars," the source said.
Low foreign currency reserves and a fluctuating exchange
rate have dogged the Egyptian economy since a 2011 uprising.
But black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply
since the central bank's drive in recent months to stamp out
their transactions, which has included since February a cap on
the amount of dollars that can be deposited in banks.
Foreign investors, who often use GDRs traded on exchanges in
London and New York to gain exposure to stocks on the Egyptian
bourse, were not expected to be affected by the move.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Toby Chopra)