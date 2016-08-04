CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt's stock exchange is changing
its rules on global depositary receipts (GDRs) to encourage
companies to increase their "free float" of shares at home
before looking abroad to raise money.
"The goal is to encourage companies to increase their
free-floating shares on the bourse," the exchange's chairman
Mohamed Omran told Reuters on Thursday.
Cairo's exchange has been looking to boost activity as
Egypt's government has struggled to win back overseas and
domestic investor confidence during five years of political and
economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising.
The new rule, which is due to come into force on Aug. 10,
stipulates that the percentage of shares against which foreign
certificates of deposits are issued should not exceed the free
floating shares of the firm on the Egyptian bourse. A company's
"free float" represents the portion of its shares that are
publicly traded, rather than held by a controlling shareholder.
There are around 270 companies listed on the Egyptian
exchange, of which 14 currently have GDRs, mainly in London.
GDRs are negotiable certificates issued by depositary banks
representing ownership of a given number of shares in a company,
often from a emerging market, which can be listed and traded
independently from the underlying shares.
Egyptian companies with GDRs include Commercial
International Bank (CIB), EFG-Hermes,
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding, Global
Telecom and Edita Food Industries.
According to bourse data, Edita is the only company listed
on the bourse with GDRs higher than free floating shares. It has
GDRs representing 24.9 percent of its shares, while its free
floating shares on the bourse total 14.12 percent.
Under the new rules, if the percentage of GDRs exceeds a
company's free-float, no new GDRs can be issued until the
percentage returns to the level set by the new rule.
The exchange previously limited firms from transferring more
than 33.3 percent of their total shares into GDRs.
(Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alexander Smith)