(Adds comments from bourse head)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO May 28 Egypt's stock exchange said on
Thursday it would reduce the free float required for new
companies to list on its benchmark EGX30, as part of
structural changes to the index with the aim to boost trading in
the Arab world's most populous country.
Companies were previously required to have a 15 percent free
float to list on the EGX30. Under the new rules, which take
effect on Aug. 1, firms will be able to join with a minimum 5
percent free float as long as the market value of the float is
at least 100 million Egyptian pounds ($13 million).
The reforms aim to help reinvigorate trading in Egypt, which
has struggled to win investor confidence during years of
political and economic turmoil since a popular uprising in 2011.
"For a company to enter the EGX30, its shares had to be
traded 50 percent [of trading days] in the last six months,"
Mohamed Omran, the head of Egypt's bourse, told Reuters.
"This isn't right because it means if there's an actively
traded company but it is newly listed, then it couldn't join the
index," said Omran.
The new rules stipulate that a company's shares have to be
traded on 75 percent of the trading days since its listing date.
That move could prompt the addition to the EGX30 of Egyptian
foodmaker Edita, which first listed in April.
The free float reduction could also pave the way for the
entrance of Orascom Construction into the
index, since its free float is less than 15 percent but the
market value of its free floating shares is more than 100
million Egyptian pounds.
Omran also said the bourse planned to launch a new
equal-weighted index that would include the top 50 companies in
terms of liquidity from Aug. 1.
"Each company will have only a 2 percent weight of the
overall index," he said.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Stephen Kalin, Pravin Char
and David Evans)