(Corrects Sherif Sami's position)
CAIRO Aug 4 The Egyptian stock exchange
chairman, who left the post on June 30 when his term ended, will
be reappointed, a government official said on Sunday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Prime
Minister Hazem el-Beblawi, head of the army-installed interim
government, would sign the order reappointing Mohamed Omran on
Monday.
Beblawi's administration also named Sherif Sami - a member
of the board of the General Authority for Investment - as the
head of the Egyptian Financial Services Authority, the official
said.
The government of deposed President Mohamed Mursi had named
a new stock exchange chairman but he never assumed the post.
Mursi was deposed on July 3 following mass protests against
his rule.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by
Louise Ireland)