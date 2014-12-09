CAIRO Dec 9 British oil major BP plans
to invest more than $12 billion in Egypt over the next five
years, and to double its gas supplies to the local market in the
next decade, the country manager of BP Egypt said on Tuesday.
"BP is committed to unlock Egypt's oil and gas potential and
gradually double its gas supply during this decade. This will be
achieved by injecting more than $12 billion in the next five
years, Hesham Mekawi told an energy conference in Alexandria,
referring to a project to develop the West Nile Delta.
BP is one of the largest foreign investors in Egypt, which
wants foreign companies to help ease one of its worst energy
crises in decades.
Most international energy firms entered Egypt to develop
energy for export, but as consumption has increased and
production decreased, the government has diverted energy
supplies to the domestic market, hurting companies' profits.
Egypt plans to repay all its $4.9 billion debt to foreign
oil and gas companies within six months, the oil ministry said
last month, a move it hopes will prompt them to boost
exploration and ease the worst energy crunch in decades.
The country has delayed payments to oil and gas firms as its
economy has been hammered by almost three years of instability
since a popular uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Arrears began to accumulate before the revolt, but worsening
state finances saw the debts mount to billions of dollars while
the government diverted gas earmarked for export to meet
domestic demand.
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Additional Reporting By Ali
Abdelatti in Cairo and Ron Bousso in London, editing by David
Evans)