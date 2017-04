CAIRO The British Embassy in Cairo reopened on Tuesday after suspending public services nine days ago for security reasons, the embassy said in a statement.

“I am very grateful for the close co-operation from the Egyptian Government which has made this re-opening possible,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said in the statement.

Britain closed its embassy to the public on Dec. 7, and the Canadian embassy closed its doors a day later. It has yet to reopen, according to the embassy's emergency telephone service.

(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)