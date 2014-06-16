* Egypt cracking down hard on Muslim Brotherhood
* Keen to blunt criticism of arrests, death sentences
* Britain conducting review into Brotherhood
* Event sponsored by pro-Sisi industrialist
* Brotherhood denies any tie to militant attacks
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, June 16 At a plush Cairo dinner for
visiting British politicians, one of Egypt's top businessmen
served his guests seafood cocktails, chocolate fondants and a
blood-filled video depicting the Muslim Brotherhood as a brutal
threat to society.
Mohamed Farid Khamis, an influential carpet tycoon with
connections to new President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, used Sunday's
dinner to profile the dangers state authorities believe the
Brotherhood poses in Egypt. It briefly held elected power before
it was toppled and almost all of its leaders jailed last year.
Set to dramatic music, the film mixed footage of ousted
President Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Brotherhood, with
clips of armed jihadi fighters and images of Islamist attacks.
The harrowing presentation to the British visitors came upon
Khamis' personal invitation, but tied in with an effort by Cairo
to calm an international furore over its fierce crackdown on the
Brotherhood since Mursi's fall. Hundreds of its backers have
been killed and thousands arrested, with hundreds of those
prisoners sentenced to death.
Although the almost century-old Brotherhood renounced
violence decades ago and has denied any link with recent
Islamist militant violence in Egypt, it has been banned and
declared a terrorist organisation in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
"We have decided to make this short film... that gives you
the truth about what happened in my country," Khamis told the
British politicians who earlier met Sisi, a former army chief
who deposed Mursi last July.
The timing for the invitation of the parliamentarians is
telling - Britain is conducting a review into the activities of
the Brotherhood and its possible links with violence.
Khamis, asked why he was hosting the British politicians for
the second time in six months, confirmed that London's review of
the Brotherhood was a factor behind his hospitality.
"Great Britain is important in shaping the international
judgment and opinion. The Muslim Brothers are concentrating in
the UK. The international organisation have their centre in
London," Khamis told Reuters at the dinner.
Before tasting their first course the politicians watched
militants holding up a severed head, churches in flames and a
series of Islamist assassinations. None of the guests commented
on the film in their speeches.
Although many of those attacks were claimed by groups other
than the Brotherhood, the film seemed to link them to the group.
Since its banishment from Egypt's presidential palace, the
Brotherhood's main public mouthpiece has operated out of a
two-floor flat above an abandoned kebab shop in northwest
London.
CARPET EMPIRE
Khamis, one of Egypt's richest men and once a member of
parliament under former president Hosni Mubarak, is the founder
and chairman of Oriental Weavers, the self-proclaimed
largest machine-made carpet producer in the world.
His political clout allowed him to set up meetings for the
British delegation with a number of high-profile public figures
including Sisi, who overthrew Mursi after mass protests against
him and was himself elected president last month.
Sisi says Egyptians have rejected the Brotherhood and
stressed the importance of balancing rights and freedoms with
security concerns when he met the British delegation at the
weekend, according to his office.
The Brotherhood has said it would openly engage with the
British review, despite concern that Britain's ambassador to
Saudi Arabia, John Jenkins, would be leading it.
The Brotherhood long based its public support on
well-established charity networks and has won the majority of
votes in Egypt since the 2011 revolt that ousted autocrat
Mubarak.
But when in office, the Brotherhood failed to reassure many
that they were committed to a democratic Egypt.
A decree shielding the Mursi's decisions from any appeals
system, threats to the freedom of artists, and Islamic preachers
calling for holy war in Syria under his watch unsettled
Egyptians and foreign observers alike.
"Of course I'm concerned about them as a group. It is clear
there is great concern here (in Egypt) and we share that
concern," Geoffrey Dear, member of the House of Lords, said as
he got up from his dinner table.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Shadi Bushra in London; Editing by
Dominic Evans and Mark Heinrich)