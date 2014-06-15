CAIRO, June 15 Egyptian security forces have
seized supermarket chains owned by two leading figures of the
Muslim Brotherhood as part of the government's crackdown against
the banned organisation, judicial and security sources told
Reuters on Sunday.
On the orders of a committee charged with identifying
Brotherhood assets, the security forces have seized the Zad
chain of supermarkets owned by Khairat el-Shater, as well as the
Seoudi chain of Abdulrahman el-Seoudi, the sources said.
"We received an order from the committee to seize the
chains, Zad and Seoudi, and we just went and took them," a
security source said.
"We are currently going through the funds and goods and
equipment and the reason for that is that they belong to
Brotherhood leaders whose assets have been ordered to be
seized," the source added.
The committee and supermarket chains could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The committee's secretary, Wadee Hanna, was quoted in the
Alahram newspaper as saying it was making an inventory of shops
belonging to the Brotherhood and seizing them via the security
forces.
"Since the early morning all branches of Zad have been
stormed including the management building by a large number of
police forces and the same is happening with Seoudi
supermarket," Shater's daughter Aisha posted on Facebook.
The Egyptian government has launched a broad crackdown
against the Brotherhood, which was banned last year after the
army toppled Islamist president Mohamed Mursi following mass
protests against his rule.
Many of the Brotherhood's leaders are in jail, including
Mursi and Shater, and face trials on accusations of inciting
violence and terrorism. Last September, a court ordered that the
government should seize the Brotherhood's funds and administer
its frozen assets.
Egypt last week inaugurated President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
who led Mursi's ouster and vowed to bring security back to Egypt
after more than three years of political and economic turmoil
following a popular uprising in 2011 that ousted autocrat Hosni
Mubarak.
