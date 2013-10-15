* Families forgo sacred Muslim rituals
* No sign of government crackdown easing
* No gifts for children
By Abdel Rahman Youssef
ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Oct 15 Every year, millions
of Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal, a sheep, a
camel, a goat, as part of the Eid al-Adha festival, the meat to
be offered to the poor. It is a time for families to celebrate
together.
But with a son in an Egyptian jail for his ties to the
outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Oum Amr's family was too distraught
to perform what is a sacred ritual in Islam.
"Eid has no meaning without my son," she said in Alexandria,
Egypt's second city and a traditional Brotherhood stronghold.
"We are accustomed to performing the sacrifice every year, but
this year, it's just not the same."
Other Egyptians connected to the movement were ill inclined
to celebrate at a time when leaders are behind bars.
Instead of immersing themselves in their faith, Brotherhood
members and their families seem preoccupied with the impact of
one of the toughest security crackdowns on the Middle East's
oldest Islamist movement.
When Mohamed Mursi became the first Brotherhood official to
be freely elected as the president of Egypt last year, his
supporters imagined they would celebrate many Eids in power.
Instead, they are on the defensive once again after enduring
decades of repression under Egyptian leaders bent on breaking
their influence.
Many Islamists have been going underground again since the
army toppled Mursi on July 3 and installed an interim government
that brands the Brotherhood as a terrorist group.
The army, for its part, denies it staged a coup, saying it
responded only to the will of Egyptians who had become
disillusioned with Mursi's rule. He was accused of usurping
power and mismanaging the economy, allegations he denied.
DIVISIONS MAR HOLIDAY OF UNITY
Hundreds have been killed. Top Brotherhood leaders including
Mursi have been arrested on charges ranging from inciting
violence to murder.
While many Egyptians are spending the first day of Eid
al-Adha distributing meat from sacrificed sheep to the poor, the
Brotherhood are instead giving money that would have been used
to purchase animals to families of jailed or killed Islamists.
Tasneem Gamal, 23, recalled the festive moods of previous
holidays.
"Every year, we would organize a breakfast at the mosque,
but we did not this year," said Gamal, whose father, a prominent
Brotherhood member in Alexandria, was rounded up.
This time there were no decorations in the house, and the
children missed exchanging blessings with their father.
"The festival of the sacrifice" traditionally promotes unity
among Muslims around the world, in part because it marks the end
of the annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca.
In Egypt, it is not clear whether faith will heal the
divisions that have been deepening in the three bloody months
since Mursi's downfall.
Tahrir Square, the cradle of the 2011 popular uprising that
toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, was sealed off by army vehicles,
a reminder that Egypt is a country in crisis.
Some Brotherhood members remain defiant even though pressure
on the movement is unrelenting.
Salah Madani takes comfort in describing his son as a martyr
for the group's cause. Ahmed was killed on August 14, when
security forces crushed a pro-Brotherhood protest camp in Cairo.
"We do not accept condolences, but we accept congratulations
(on his death)," said Madani.
Mohamed al-Sayed, an arts student whose uncle has been
arrested, said:
"Of course this Eid feels different. Most of our families
are either in jail or have been martyred. But we insist on
confronting this coup."
Across Alexandria, the mood was grim at the movement's
mosques, and rituals which always injected joy into Eid were
absent.
This year Islamic songs calling for the return of Islamic
rule could not be heard outside Brotherhood mosques. Raffles
which once offered prizes like television sets or household
supplies were cancelled.
Most telling of all, balloons, candy, and other holiday
gifts for children were not distributed.
"We ask God to bless us next year ... and to give us more
political freedom," said Essam el-Erian, one of the only
Brotherhood leaders who has managed to stay out of prison, in a
Eid blessing on his Facebook page.