CAIRO Aug 6 Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said on
its website that the attack on a police station in Sinai on
Sunday in which 16 policemen were killed "can be attributed to
Mossad" and was an attempt to thwart Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi.
The statement said Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency,
was trying to abort the Egyptian uprising that toppled president
Hosni Mubarak last year and that it was "imperative to review
clauses" of the agreement between Egypt and Israel.
Egypt branded the Islamist gunmen behind the attack as
"infidels" and promised on Monday to launch a crackdown
following the massacre that has strained Cairo's ties with both
Israel and Palestinians.
The bloodshed represented an early diplomatic test for
Mursi, who took office at the end of June after staunch U.S.
ally Hosni Mubarak was overthrown last year in a popular
uprising.
Mubarak had cooperated closely with Israel on security and
suppressed Islamist movements such as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood
which rejects violence to achieve its goals but whose leaders
often voiced hostility towards the Jewish state.
The group said on its website on Monday: "This crime can be
attributed to the Mossad, which has been seeking to abort the
revolution since its inception and the proof of this is that it
gave instructions to its zionist citizens in Sinai to depart
immediately a few days ago."
"(It) also draws our attention to the fact that our forces
in Sinai are not enough to protect it and our borders, which
makes it imperative to review clauses in the signed agreement
between us and the zionist entity," the group said.