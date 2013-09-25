(Refile to add president Mursi's first name)
CAIRO, Sept 25 Egyptian authorities have shut
down the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and
Justice newspaper in Cairo, the latest move aimed at crushing
the Islamist movement, the Brotherhood said on Wednesday.
"We the journalists of the Freedom and Justice newspaper
condemn the security forces for closing down the headquarters of
the newspaper," the Brotherhood said in a statement posted on
its Facebook page.
Police stormed the building overnight and removed the
contents. A source at the Cairo Security Department said the
raid followed Monday's court ruling which banned the Brotherhood
and ordered its funds seized.
"A court ruling was issued to do it on charges of inciting
violence and terrorism in the recent past," a security source
said, referring to the operation.
The army overthrew Mohamed Mursi in July, and the
Brotherhood has seen hundreds of its members killed and
thousands arrested since then.
The campaign had forced many of the 50 journalists who
produced the daily Freedom and Justice to work in secret to
avoid arrest.
The newspaper, named after the Brotherhood's political wing,
had focused on efforts to reverse what it called a military coup
against an elected government.
The Brotherhood emerged from the shadows to win
parliamentary and presidential elections after autocrat Hosni
Mubarak was overthrown in 2011.
Many Egyptians became disillusioned with Mursi after he gave
himself sweeping powers and mismanaged the economy, taking to
the streets in protest and prompting the army move.
They now revere the man who toppled Mursi - army chief
General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by Mike Collett-White)