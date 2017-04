CAIRO An Egyptian court confirmed on Saturday death sentences against the leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and 196 of his supporters, Al Arabiya TV said quoting a lawyer involved in the case.

The court's decision came two months after it referred the case against the Brotherhood's general guide Mohamed Badie and hundreds of others to the state's highest religious authority, the Mufti, the first step towards imposing a death sentence.

Badie faces a second death sentence in a separate case.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Dominic Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle)