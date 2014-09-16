ISTANBUL, Sept 16 Turkey would welcome senior
figures from Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood after they were
asked to leave Qatar under pressure from other Gulf Arab states,
Turkish media quoted President Tayyip Erdogan as saying late on
Monday.
A senior Brotherhood official based in London said on
Saturday that Qatar had asked seven senior figures from the
movement to leave the country after its neighbours pressed it to
stop backing the Islamists.
Senior Brotherhood figures would be welcome to come to
Turkey if they wished to do so, Turkish television stations
quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane back from an
official visit to Qatar on Monday.
Qatar and Turkey were the only regional countries to back
the Brotherhood after Egypt's army toppled Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi last year following mass protests against him.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf
Arab states, in contrast, have showered Egypt's new rulers with
billions of dollars. They see the Muslim Brotherhood as an
existential threat to their monarchies.
Egypt has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist movement. The
Brotherhood says it is a peaceful group.
