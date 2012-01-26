CAIRO Jan 26 Egypt said on Thursday it
would ask the World Bank for a $500 million loan and another
$500 million loan from the African Development Bank to help it
fill a budget gap widened by a year of political and economic
turmoil.
Egypt has also persuaded the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) to reduce the interest rate it would charge on $3.2
billion loan Cairo had requested from the IMF, Planning and
International Cooperation Minister Faiza Abu el-Naga told
reporters.
"We have achieved a reduction from the IMF on the interest
rate on the loan from 1.5 to 1.1 percent," she said, adding that
this would put the cost of the finance more in line with
interest rates worldwide.
The turmoil in Egypt has pushed up unemployment, widened its
budget and balance of payments deficits and drained its foreign
reserves. Many economists believe a currency devaluation is
imminent.
Egypt announced earlier this month it had formally asked the
IMF for an aid package, saying it wanted the money as soon as
possible and hoped an agreement would be signed within weeks.
The IMF, however, says any agreement would have to be
accompanied by financial commitments from other international
donors and attract broad political support within the country.
Thrashing out the technical details of a loan will take two
to three months, it said.
The World Bank and African Development Bank loans would
carry an interest rate of between 7 and 8 percent, Abu el-Naga
said. Egypt would request a mission from the World Bank come to
Egypt soon, she added, without giving details or a date.
The central bank, trying to keep the Egyptian pound stable
against the dollar, has run through $9 billion of its foreign
reserves since June, when the government rejected an IMF
agreement similar to the one it is now seeking.
The depletion accelerated before the parliamentary election
and during a series of violent political protests in November
and December, with the central bank spending at least $2 billion
in each of the last three months. By the end of December,
reserves had fallen to $18 billion.