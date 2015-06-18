(Updates with revised numbers from the cabinet)
CAIRO, June 18 Egypt's cabinet approved a draft
2015/2016 budget that projects a deficit of 9.9 percent of gross
domestic product, narrowing slightly from an expected gap of
10.8 percent in the current fiscal year.
The draft, which has yet to be approved by the president,
sees a big increase in expenditure on social welfare programmes.
"Achieving social equality and improving the standard of
living for those in need is the focal point of this budget,"
Finance Minister Hani Qadri Dimian said in a cabinet
statement.
The draft budget projects a total of 431 billion pounds in
expenditure on social programs, or about 49 percent of total
public expenditure and a 12 percent increase on the current
fiscal year.
Growth was projected at about 5 percent versus a projected
4.2 percent in the fiscal year ending on June 30.
Projected public revenues stand at about 612 billion
Egyptian pounds($80.26 billion), a 26 percent increase.
Projected expenditure is 885 billion pounds, up 20 percent.
The budget also earmarks 38.4 billion pounds for bread and
commodities subsidies.
The projected deficit of 281 billion Egyptian pounds
compares to 240 billion pounds that was approved in the
2014/2015 fiscal year budget.
Political turmoil since the 2011 uprising that ousted Hosni
Mubarak has hurt Egypt's economy and hit investor confidence.
The government has been walking a fine line between trying to
cut its deficit whilst luring investors and restoring growth.
"The economic situation is witnessing gradual improvement
and this is reflected in the increase in growth...and the
ratings by international agencies," Dimian was cited as saying
in the cabinet statement.
But he also said "responsibility must be borne towards
completing economic reforms".
Cairo has received billions of dollars in grants, loans and
petroleum products from Gulf Arab allies since former army chief
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi overthrew President Mohamed Mursi in 2013
following protests against his rule.
The aid has proven to be a lifeline for Egypt's economy but
the government is also working on implementing long-awaited
reforms.
The draft budget earmarked 2.2 billion pounds in grants.
Egypt introduced painful reforms last July, slashing energy
subsidies by 40 billion Egyptian pounds, which has led to steep
rises in the price of fuel and electricity.
Projected revenues from taxes in the current draft budget
stood at 422 billion Egyptian pounds. Spending on public
investments stood at 75 billion pounds.
The cabinet statement said the government targeted
decreasing the deficit to 8.0-8.5 percent of GDP in 2018/2019 as
well as lowering public debt to 85 percent of GDP.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Andrew
Hay)