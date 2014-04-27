CAIRO, April 27 The Egyptian government sees its
budget deficit running at 14-14.5 percent of gross domestic
product in the fiscal year starting July 1, Finance Minister
Hany Dimian said on Sunday.
"We expect the budget deficit in the new budget to stand at
340-350 billion Egyptian pounds ($48.60 billion-$50.03 billion),
which is around 14 to 14.5 pct of GDP," Dimian said in an
interview with CBC, a local TV station.
($1 = 6.9953 Egyptian Pounds)
