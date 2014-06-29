Fitch Affirms One Re's IFS at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based One Re Ltd's (One Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects One Re's strong capitalisation, the strong regulatory environment in the UK and the company's experienced management team with a strong track record in African insurance markets. The rating is limited by the company's start-up nature, small