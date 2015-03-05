CAIRO, March 5 Egypt's prime minister said on Thursday that a limited cabinet reshuffle would not affect an investment summit in Sharm el-Sheikh scheduled for March 13-15.

"Egypt is a state of institutions. It will not affect the economic summit," Ibrahim Mehleb told reporters.

The presidency announced a cabinet reshuffle that included changes to eight ministries, including the interior, agriculture, tourism and telecommunications portfolios. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)