* Full cabinet yet to announced
* Finance minister post being watched amid economic crisis
* Foreign minister set to stay
CAIRO, Dec 2 Egypt's new prime minister is
keeping at least half the ministers unchanged in a new cabinet,
state television reported on Thursday, after he was appointed in
a bid to assuage voters demanding army rulers quit and that the
system be purged.
The ruling military council accepted the resignation of the
previous cabinet under pressure from protesters last week,
appointing Kamal al-Ganzouri, 78, who served under ousted
President Hosni Mubarak, to form a new government.
The full list of what is billed as a "national salvation
cabinet" has yet to be announced but state television listed
about a dozen ministers from the old cabinet who would stay.
Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr stays but a new finance
minister, who will face the challenge of steadying an economy
heading toward a currency crisis, has yet to be announced.
The current finance minister, Hazem el-Beblawi, said on
Wednesday he had not been approached to stay on and had
previously offered to quit but his offer was refused.
Planning and International Cooperation Minister Faiza Abu
el-Naga and Electricity and Energy Minister Hassan Younes
both served as ministers under Mubarak and state television
listed as staying on.
Analysts have said there may be few takers for posts in a
cabinet that could have a short shelf-life after a parliamentary
election got under way this week. The army says it will retain
the right to appoint the cabinet, but politicians say any
government should have parliament's backing.
The finance minister's post will be closely watched as
growth has stumbled and Egypt's foreign reserves have tumbled by
$16 billion to $20 billion since the end of December.
Ganzouri had a reputation for managing the economy well when
he was prime minister under Mubarak in the 1990s, although the
fact he served under the former president has drawn criticism
from protesters.