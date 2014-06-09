CAIRO, June 9 Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb is about to present his government's resignation to the country's new president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the state news agency reported on Monday.

They are due to hold talks on the formation of a new cabinet, which officials and the media say is expected to retain ministers in leading positions such as the finance portfolio. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by David Stamp)