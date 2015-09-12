* PM submits cabinet's resignation
* Sisi asks for new cabinet to be formed within one week
* Officials say Sisi unhappy with several ministries
* Move comes days after minister's arrest
By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, Sept 12 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi on Saturday asked Oil Minister Sherif Ismail to form a
new cabinet within one week after the government submitted its
resignation, a statement from the presidency said.
It was not immediately clear why the government resigned but
officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Sisi had
been unhappy with the performance of several ministries.
The announcement comes almost one week after the authorities
arrested Egypt's agriculture minister over corruption
allegations.
Egypt is battling an insurgency headed by an affiliate of
Islamic State while trying to attract more foreign investment in
an economy reeling from years of turmoil that followed an
uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Ismail will likely be appointed the new prime minister,
replacing Ibrahim Mehleb. An engineer who held senior posts at
several state-run energy firms, Ismail is seen as one of the
best performing ministers.
As oil minister, he oversaw politically sensitive reforms,
slashing energy subsidies, and also paid back some arrears to
foreign energy companies to improve Egypt's image among
investors.
Sisi has asked the previous government to carry on in a
caretaker role until a new administration is formed, the
statement said.
Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, is due to
hold long-delayed parliamentary elections next month, the final
step in a process the government has said would deliver
democracy.
In his former role as army chief, Sisi toppled Egypt's first
freely-elected president, Islamist Mohamed Mursi, in 2013 after
mass protests against his rule. Sisi was later elected president
on promises of political stability and economic prosperity.
He launched a security crackdown that put an end to
large-scale political unrest in Egypt but has drawn criticism
from human rights groups who accuse him of silencing the
opposition.
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)