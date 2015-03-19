* President unveils mega-project to improve Egyptians' lives
* Project aims to alleviate notorious Cairo congestion
* Skeptics say cash would be better spent elsewhere
By Shadi Bushra and Yara Bayoumy
CAIRO, March 19 It is a project as ambitious as
Egypt's ancient pyramids.
Built from scratch to escape Cairo's choking pollution, a
planned new capital will feature an airport larger than London's
Heathrow, a building taller than Paris's Eiffel Tower and more
than 10,000 km (6,200 miles) of boulevards, avenues and streets.
The city, meant to be built within just seven years, was
unveiled last week at the Sharm El-Sheikh economic summit, where
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged foreign investors to help
Egypt recover from the turmoil triggered by the 2011 uprising.
But the plan was not universally welcomed, with residents of
Cairo questioning the need to replace their 1,000-year-old
capital with a shiny new city that, if it ever rises from the
nearby desert, will rely heavily on Gulf Arab financing.
"If we need to move some buildings and some government
employees, that's fine. But buildings don't make a capital,
history does," said Amr Karim, a doorman at one of Cairo's art
deco buildings in the Agouza district.
A number of countries conjured up new capitals in the last
century, such as Brasilia in Brazil, which was founded in 1960,
Canberra in Australia, founded in 1913, and Astana, which became
the administrative centre of Kazakhstan in 1997.
Egypt's ambitions are on an even larger scale.
Its new capital is eventually designed to cover some 700 sq
km (435 sq miles), roughly the size of Singapore, contain 1.1
million homes and create 1.75 million jobs, according to its
promotional website. (www.thecapitalcairo.com)
It will also cost some $300 billion to complete, according
to Mohamed Alabbar, the United Arab Emirates real estate tycoon
who helped develop the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai and who
is leading the mega Egyptian venture.
To put that in perspective, the CIA handbook says Egypt's
total gross domestic product in 2013 was $262 billion.
PAST FAILURES
After removing Islamists from power in 2013 and becoming
president a year later, Sisi has announced a raft of proposals,
including an expansion of the Suez Canal, promising to usher in
a new era of prosperity for Egypt's 90-million strong population
-- some nine million of whom are estimated to live in Cairo.
With Cairo's roads permanently clogged by bumper-to-bumper
traffic and its housing crisis so acute that tens of thousands
of people live among the tombs of the city's necropolis, the
possibility of starting with a clean slate seems appealing.
But it is not a new idea, and the precedents are worrying.
Ill-conceived 'new cities' have sprung up on the outskirts
of Cairo before, only for many to end up largely empty or just
housing the super-rich, with a lack of infrastructure and
transport deterring ordinary people from relocating.
"This will only be for the wealthy," said electrician
Mohamed Hassan, 27, sitting at a cafe in a run-down Cairo
neighbourhood. "For us, we will just continue eating fava bean
and falafel sandwiches," he added referring to the staple diet
for most of Egypt's myriad poor.
Some Cairenes say the cash would be better spent on
improving basic infrastructure in a country where more than one
in four people live in poverty, according to U.N. data.
"I haven't heard about the new capital. How can we afford a
brand new city when we can't afford new roads or schools?" said
Mosaab Mansour, a student at a gym in a trendy Cairo district.
"Who's going to pay for it? The Gulf? If they pay for it,
then it's their capital. We'll just be renting it."
RALLYING THE PEOPLE
The glossy images on the project website bear a much closer
resemblance to wealthy Dubai than they do to chaotic Cairo, with
lots of green spaces promised and a theme park planned that will
be more than six times the size of Disneyland in California.
Egyptian officials say the city will be built to the east of
Cairo, away from the Nile river and on the road leading to the
Suez Canal. An initial phase, costed at some $45 billion, is set
to cover 135 sq km.
The authorities have promised to start work within weeks and
Sisi, aware that street protests have helped bring down two
presidents in just four years, is anxious for swift results in a
country renown for its sluggish bureaucracy.
"Not 10 years, or even seven years," the president told
Alabbar last week in comments captured on video.
Urban planners say for now the project is fuzzy about what
kind of infrastructure will tie the new capital to Cairo -- a
major flaw that has doomed other 'new cities' -- and question
how many people will actually relocate.
Yahia Shawkat, an urban policy researcher with an
independent thinktank, said Egypt had already spent $8 billion
on 21 new city projects in the last 30 years with mixed results.
"There has not been any meaningful population movement ...
and the average occupancy rate is about 20 percent," he said.
But investment banker Ahmed El-Houssieny, CEO of Planet
Investments, disagreed with the many naysayers, arguing that it
was "a great cause to rally people around", especially because
it was meant to create a large number of jobs in a country where
unemployment stands at about 13 percent.
Responding to criticism that moving the capital will take
away from the historical significance of Cairo, with its ancient
Islamic architecture, mosques, Citadel and bazaars, he said:
"You have lots of great cities that have been able to drive
traffic away from the centre and still maintain the capital's
glory," he told Reuters, stressing that the new city would be an
administrative centre that would not detract from Cairo.
Clothing store owner Rami al-Rafie was also optimistic.
"This is a great idea, it's been a great idea since it was
proposed years and years ago," he said, referring to past plans
to shift major ministries away from downtown Cairo.
"The Gulf, the Europeans, the Chinese all know that Egypt is
a good place to invest... I hope they use some of that
investment to make this new capital as beautiful as Dubai, God
willing."
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Yara
Bayoumy and Michael Georgy; Editing by Crispian Balmer)