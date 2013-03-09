PORT SAID, Egypt, March 9 Egyptian protesters
untied moored speedboats used to supply shipping on the Suez
Canal on Saturday, apparently hoping the boats would drift into
the waterway and disrupt passing vessels, witnesses said.
Military police recovered five boats and brought them back
to shore in Port Said, but two were still drifting, one witness
told Reuters.
About 2,000 protesters in Port Said also blocked car ferries
from crossing the canal, following a court's confirmation of
death sentences on 21 local soccer fans.
In Cairo, other soccer fans set fire to a police social
club.
