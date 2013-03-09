(Adds details)
PORT SAID, Egypt, March 9 Egyptian protesters in
Port Said untied moored speedboats used to supply shipping on
the Suez Canal on Saturday, apparently hoping the boats would
drift into the waterway and disrupt passing vessels, witnesses
said.
About 2,000 protesters also blocked car ferries from
crossing the canal, following a court's confirmation of death
sentences on 21 local soccer fans.
Military police recovered five of the speedboats and brought
them back to shore, but two were still drifting, one witness
told Reuters.
Port Said, at the northern entrance to the canal, has
suffered frequent eruptions of violence since the death
sentences were first handed down on the fans in January for
their role in a stadium riot which killed more than 70 people in
Port Said last year.
However, until now they had declared the Canal, a major
artery for global shipping, off limits for the protests apart
from one occasion, when red balloons marked "SOS" were floated
into the waterway. The Suez Canal is a major local employer.
In Cairo, other soccer fans set fire to a police social
club, with plumes of smoke rising over the capital.
(Reporting by Yousri Mohamed; Writing by David Stamp; Editing
by Alison Williams)