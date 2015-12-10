* Talks with UAE partner announced in March inconclusive
-minister
* Egypt to bring in several developers, partners -minister
* Now finalising masterplan -official
By Lin Noueihed and Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Dec 10 Egypt's cash-strapped government
says it has taken charge of plans to build a new capital after
failing to close a deal with the UAE investor meant to lead a
project some have compared in its ambition to the ancient
pyramids.
Built to escape Cairo's overcrowding and pollution, the new
administrative capital was expected to cost a total $300 billion
and feature an airport larger than London's Heathrow and a
building taller than Paris's Eiffel Tower.
The mega-project was unveiled in March at the Sharm
al-Sheikh economic summit, where President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
urged foreign investors to help Egypt recover from turmoil
unleashed after the 2011 uprising against Hosni Mubarak.
Phase one alone was expected to cost $45 billion.
But Egyptian officials said Mohamed Alabbar, the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) property tycoon who helped develop Dubai's Burj
Khalifa skyscraper, would not be the lead partner in the venture
due to disagreements on the finances.
Alabbar did not respond to requests for comment.
Instead, the government will set up a wholly-owned company
to lead the venture and allocate specific projects to private
developers from the Gulf and elsewhere, which may include
Alabbar's Capital City Partners, Housing Minister Mustafa
Madbouly told Reuters.
"Any memorandum of understanding is just an initial
demonstration of interest but when you start to negotiate the
details you definitely have the possibility of not reaching the
expectation of any one of the partners and this is what has
happened," Madbouly said.
The timeline was a key sticking point, with the government
keen to progress at an accelerated speed, Madbouly said.
Another point of contention involved how much money the UAE
partner would invest.
"This was part of the discussion, of course, that based on
the proposed share of each of the partners we requested an
upfront investment to be offered from the developer," he said
without giving the numbers involved.
Located east of the ancient city of Cairo, the new capital
is the grandest in a series of mega projects launched under
Sisi, who has pushed for rapid results in a country where
bureaucracy is known to slow business.
Gulf states have showered Egypt with billions of dollars in
aid since Sisi removed the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi
from the presidency in mid-2013 following mass protests.
LAUNCHING SOON
Cracks in the embryonic partnership to develop Egypt's new
capital had appeared early on. In June, Madbouly acknowledged
there were "complications" in negotiations.
Then, in September, Egypt signed a new memorandum of
understanding with China State Construction Engineering
Corporation to study the building and financing of
the part of the city that includes government buildings.
That deal was the first clear sign the project was
proceeding along a different course.
Under the new structure, the government is focusing on phase
one, which will cover 10,000 of the planned total of 190,000
acres, and means the project can be launched sooner.
Madbouly said work had begun on infrastructure for the
initial phase, which will cost $3-$4 billion alone.
"We are waiting for the date of the official launch of the
programme based on the agenda of the President. I expect this
will be in a few weeks," he said.
Developers will be expected to invest first then profit from
the sale of completed properties. Egypt will also tender out
parts of the development as private-public partnerships.
Sherif Otaifa, advisor on mega projects to the investment
minister, said the government had selected a consultant to
finalise the preliminary masterplan unveiled in Sharm al-Sheikh
and would then seek investors.
"Private investment will play a major role," he said.
