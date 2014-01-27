(Adds auction result)
CAIRO Jan 27 Egypt's central bank restocked the
market with much-needed dollars on Monday, acting to support the
flow of imports of staple foods against an increasingly volatile
political backdrop.
The bank said it sold $1.5 billion from its foreign reserves
to cover strategic imports such as wheat, meat and cooking oil,
in its largest ever exceptional currency auction.
It has been running down its hard currency reserves to prop
up the Egyptian pound, but its coffers have been boosted by aid
payments from Gulf states that support the military-backed
government. Foreign reserves fell to $17.032 billion in December
from $17.766 billion in November.
As the pound weakens, street prices of basic imported goods
rise - a factor contributing to civil unrest and a symptom of
the economic crisis that has gripped the most populous Arab
nation since an uprising in 2011 overthrew autocrat Hosni
Mubarak.
Monday's auction dwarfed the $40 million currency sale Egypt
holds three times a week. It was also larger than the $1.3
billion the central bank offered at its last exceptional auction
in September.
A shortage of dollars has hampered importers as well as
fuelling an unofficial currency market.
"The timing of the auction is important in light of the
price of the dollar in the black market and the volume of orders
at banks to provide for strategic products," a central bank
official told Reuters.
Regular currency auctions began during ousted president
Mohamed Mursi's year in office, helping support the pound as
tourists and investors took their hard currency elsewhere.
A trader said the dollar was offered at 6.96 Egyptian pounds
on the official market early on Monday - marginally weaker than
the auction cut-off price of 6.9518 pounds - and at 7.37 pounds
on the black market.
"The central bank intervened at the right time... This
auction will narrow the gap between the dollar in the official
market and the parallel market," Mohammad al-Atrabi, chief
executive of Egyptian Gulf Bank told Reuters.
The currency sale coincided with the promotion to field
marshal of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, fuelling
speculation he will run for president.
The presidential vote will precede parliamentary polls,
authorities said on Sunday, a day after dozens died in
anti-government marches on the third anniversary of Mubarak's
fall.
Egypt's central bank closed 13 bureaux de change last week
for up to eight weeks for manipulating foreign currency prices
in the black market, an official at the central bank told
Reuters.
