UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
CAIRO Jan 10 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has named Hisham Ramez, a former deputy central banker, as the new central bank chief after accepting the resignation of Farouk El-Okdah, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
Ramez is expected to assume his duties on Feb. 3 following the approval of the upper house of parliament, it said.
LONDON, June 2 Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.