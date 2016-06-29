(Adds central bank governor quotes)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, June 29 Egypt has ordered banks to
prevent customers from using debit cards based on their Egyptian
pound accounts when they go abroad, a central bank official said
on Wednesday, a move to combat the country's acute foreign
currency shortage.
"We sent a letter to bank chiefs today to stop the use of
debit cards outside the country. As for credit cards, it is
business as usual and each bank sets their own limit for their
clients," a central bank official told Reuters by telephone.
Egypt depends on imports for everything from food to fuel.
But it has suffered from a shortage of dollars in the banking
system to pay for those imports since a 2011 uprising drove away
tourists and foreign investors, crucial sources of hard
currency.
Many import businesses now rely on the black market, where
they can get hard currency for a higher price. The pound's rate
on the black market has weakened since the central bank devalued
the Egyptian currency in March, at which time it was roughly in
line with the official rate.
"Please ensure that debit cards, including pre-paid cards,
issued in local currency by Egyptian banks are only used within
the country," a central bank letter viewed by Reuters said.
Debit cards for accounts in foreign currency can still be
used abroad up to a limit of $100,000 as per a 2014 directive,
the letter added.
"Several banks have implemented limits on payments abroad in
foreign currency for their clients that have Egyptian pound
accounts because there was massive fraud on the part of the
clients," Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer told Reuters.
"Clients would use their debit cards to get massive amounts
of dollars, sometimes reaching billions, for reasons other than
travel, tourism or shopping," Amer said.
The central bank devalued the pound to 8.78 per dollar in
March and raised interest rates by 150 basis points days later
to control inflation. But prices have continued to rise and the
pound remains under pressure on the black market. Three traders
cited a black market rate of 11.05 to 11.08 pounds per dollar on
Tuesday.
The bank has kept the pound artificially strong since the
devaluation. While it announced a more flexible exchange rate
policy at the time, it soon resumed its tight control of the
currency. Dollars are rationed through weekly auctions, giving
priority for imports of essential goods.
"We have started implementing the central bank's directive
as of today," one state-owned bank chief told Reuters.
Heads of several other state-owned as well as private banks
said they had asked the central bank for a few days to implement
the directive, however.
(Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)