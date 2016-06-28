CAIRO, June 28 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady against the dollar at its regular dollar auction on
Tuesday and the currency was stable on the black market.
The bank sold $117.1 million at a cut-off price of 8.78
pounds per dollar.
Three traders cited a black market rate of 11.05-11.08
pounds per dollar, unchanged from the previous week. The traders
did not give volumes of trade.
The central bank has kept the pound artificially strong
since it devalued the currency in March to 8.78 per dollar from
7.7301 and announced a more flexible exchange rate policy.
Dollars are rationed through weekly auctions, giving
priority for imports of essential goods.
On June 17, the Monetary Policy Committee raised the
overnight deposit rate from 10.75 percent to 11.75 percent, its
highest in over a decade. It hiked the overnight lending rate
from 11.75 percent to 12.75 percent, its highest since 2008.
A shortage of dollars in the formal banking system since a
2011 uprising that drove away tourists and foreign investors,
key sources of hard currency, has made it difficult for import
businesses. Many of them now rely on a black market where they
can procure currency for a higher price.
The pound's rate on the black market has grown weaker since
the March devaluation, at which time it was roughly in line with
the official rate.
(Writing by Lila Hassan; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein and
Dominic Evans)