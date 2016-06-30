CAIRO, June 30 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said on Thursday that there was no change to the rules on using debit cards abroad and that it was up to individual banks to set limits on client usage.

"It is up to each bank to set limits on its clients' usage of foreign currency abroad through debit cards linked to local currency accounts, but we need vigilance because some clients use debit cards to get large dollar amounts not intended for travel, tourism, or shopping," Amer told state news agency MENA.

Amer's comments came a day after an official central bank letter, reviewed by Reuters, showed the bank ordered bank chiefs to ban debit card usage abroad. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Nadia El Gowely)