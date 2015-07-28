* Four out of five economists polled expect no change
* Inflation remains high
* Lower commodity prices may support cut
By Eric Knecht
CAIRO, July 28 Egypt's central bank is expected
to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday with inflation still
in double digits, despite lower global commodity prices.
Four of five economists surveyed by Reuters said they
expected the bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) would keep
its overnight rates unchanged at 9.75 percent for lending and
8.75 percent for deposits at its meeting.
"We expect the (Central Bank of Egypt) to maintain rates,
even though we would recommend a cut to stimulate investment,
since inflation remains high," said Angus Blair, chairman of
business and economic forecasting think-tank Signet.
Higher food prices helped push urban consumer inflation to
13.1 percent in May. It dropped back to 11.4 percent in June.
Inflation has remained a key concern since the government
slashed energy subsidies in July of last year, raising energy
costs by up to 78 percent.
The central bank raised its benchmark rates 100 basis points
following July 2014's subsidy cuts. Then it unexpectedly cut
them by 50 basis points in January, saying plummeting oil prices
had eased inflation risks while economic growth was rebounding.
Rates have been left unchanged since then.
Allen Sandeep, director of research at Naeem brokerage in
Cairo, predicted a 25-basis-point cut: "The outlook on inflation
is quite tame so I don't see a reason why they should not cut
rates."
Egypt's economy grew 3 percent in the third quarter of the
2014/2015 fiscal year, which ended in March. That was slower
than the 5.6 percent recorded in the first half of the fiscal
year. Egypt's 2015/2016 budget projects growth of 5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Shadi Bushra,
editing by Larry King; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Yara
Bayoumy)