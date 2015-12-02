(Adds comments, releads with reserve status)
CAIRO Dec 2 Egypt's central bank plans to
inject dollar liquidity into the market this month and is
planning an exceptional foreign exchange auction, the presidency
said on Wednesday, the latest move to end a long-running
currency crisis.
Issued after a meeting between President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi and new central bank governor Tarek Amer, the surprise
statement said Egypt's foreign reserves were stable and would
improve in the coming period, reassuring investors worried that
the country could run out of hard currency.
The statement did not say where Egypt would source the
dollars for its planned forex injections or how it expected to
rebuild its foreign currency reserves.
Foreign currency reserves have dropped to about $16.4
billion in October from $36 billion before the 2011 revolt that
ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule and scared off tourists and
foreign investors -- key sources of foreign exchange earnings.
"As an importing country that needs dollars this will have a
positive effect on the markets and the banks. The only issue is
that we don't know where he will source these dollars from.
There is no transparency on that. Will there be new resources
coming in?" one banker asked.
Since Amer's appointment in late October the central bank
has taken measures to supply banks with badly needed dollars as
the country struggles with a foreign currency shortage that has
stifled imports and dampened economic output.
Last month the central bank supplied $1 billion to banks to
cover 25 percent of dollar overdrafts they had opened for
companies during the crisis, just after state banks had supplied
$1.8 billion to clear a backlog of imports.
Amer, who officially took up his post last Friday, made his
first major move as governor on Tuesday by repaying foreign
portfolio investors $547.2 million, clearing the entire backlog.
Egypt is expected to receive $3 billion in loans from the
World Bank over three years but it is not clear if there are
additional sources of foreign currency to cover Egypt's dollar
injections.
