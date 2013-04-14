(Corrects to make clear central bank holds three weekly
auctions)
CAIRO, April 14 Egypt's central bank will hold
on Sunday an exceptional foreign exchange auction for $600
million to cover strategic imports, its said in a statement.
Bids will be accepted between 1.30 and 2.00 p.m. Cairo time
(1130 and 1200 GMT), it said, adding that no quotas will be
applied.
The auction is 15 times the size of the three weekly
currency auctions the cash-strapped central bank has been
holding in recent months.
