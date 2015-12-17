(Clarifies that decision is postponed)
CAIRO Dec 17 Egypt's central bank monetary
policy committee made no decision on interest rates at its
Thursday meeting and said it would reconvene on Dec. 24
following consultations with the government on inflation and
growth.
The announcement came as a shock to the markets, which had
been watching to see if Egypt would follow the lead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which raised its key interest rate on Wednesday
to a range of 0.25 to 0.5 percent.
Egypt, which depends on imported food and energy, is facing
a dollar shortage and mounting pressure to devalue the pound.
The U.S. rate increase is likely to put more pressure on the
pound unless the central bank follows suit. But Egyptian
interest rates are already high and the bank has held back so
far for fear of choking off investment and growth and increasing
the government's already substantial debt servicing cost.
An announcement on Egypt's benchmark lending and deposit
rates had been scheduled for later on Thursday.
The central bank said in a statement that the first meeting
of its coordination council, which includes several ministers
and independent economic experts, would take place later on
Thursday.
The central bank "is keen on fulfilling its mandate of
price stability for the purpose of sustainable economic growth
and job creation," it said in a statement.
"This mandate is only achievable through full coordination
and commitment on macroeconomic objectives with the government,
including targets for fiscal consolidation, current account
outturns and the implementation of urgent structural economic
reforms."
The monetary policy meeting was the first under the central
bank's new governor, Tarek Amer, who has led a recent drive to
indirectly support the Egyptian pound and supply banks with
dollar liquidity despite dwindling foreign reserves.
At its last meeting, on Oct. 29, the central bank kept its
overnight deposit rate at 8.75 percent and its lending rate at
9.75 percent, for the sixth consecutive time.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Catherine Evans)