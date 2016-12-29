BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
CAIRO Dec 29 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
The bank kept its overnight deposit rate at 14.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 15.75 percent. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."