CAIRO, June 16 Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 100 basis points at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, following a jump in inflation last month.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the overnight deposit rate to 11.75 percent from 10.75 percent and the overnight lending rate was raised to 12.75 percent from 11.75 percent, according to a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)