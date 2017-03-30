(Adds comments from statement in paragraph 4 and 5)
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's central bank kept its
key interest rates unchanged on Thursday at a meeting of its
Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
The bank kept its overnight deposit rate at 14.75 percent
and its overnight lending rate at 15.75 percent, the fourth
consecutive meeting where it kept rates on hold since it
aggressively hiked them in November.
The central bank ditched its foreign exchange peg of 8.8
pounds per dollar in early November and, to help stabilise the
newly floated currency, raised interest rates by 300 basis
points.
In a statement following the rate decision, the central bank
said annual inflation was expected to ease as monthly inflation
rates moderate.
"Consistent with the inflation outlook and the targeted
disinflation path, the MPC judges that the key CBE rates are
currently appropriate," the bank said.
Egypt had been struggling with a shortage of foreign
currency since an uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and
foreign investors, both major sources of hard currency.
In November it sealed a $12 billion, three-year loan from
the International Monetary Fund to support its economic reform
programme.
(Reporting by Maha El-Dahan; Editing by Dominic Evans)