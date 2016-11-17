BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures says SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
CAIRO Nov 17 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
The bank kept its overnight deposit rate at 14.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 15.75 percent. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-open letter to shareholders on major bank tax-nab.ax