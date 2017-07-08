FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Egypt sees interest rate hike as temporary to control inflation -deputy finance minister
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
PHARMA
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Markets Weekahead
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
My Muslim faith, way of life reflect peace, says Rahman
ENTERTAINMENT
My Muslim faith, way of life reflect peace, says Rahman
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2017 / 9:16 AM / a day ago

Egypt sees interest rate hike as temporary to control inflation -deputy finance minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's deputy finance minister for treasury said on Saturday he expected higher interest rates to be temporary measure to control inflation, which he sees declining early next year.

Mohamed Meait also said the two increases in base rates this year were not taken into account in the state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which parliament passed last week.

Egypt's central bank, faced with accelerating inflation, late on Thursday raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points for the second policy meeting in a row, wrongfooting economists who had forecast it would hold them.

"We expect the interest rate decision to be a temporary measure to target inflation," Meait told Reuters. "We expect inflation to fall in early 2018 and thus (can) begin cutting interest rates." (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.