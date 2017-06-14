New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
CAIRO, June 14 Egypt's central bank said on Wednesday that it was removing limits on international currency transfers.
"It was decided to permit banks to execute their clients' orders to make transfers abroad without maximum limits," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.