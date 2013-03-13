CAIRO, March 13 Egyptian authorities have failed
to issue a permit to screen a historical documentary about the
country's Jewish community, the film's producer said on
Wednesday, one of a series of disputes over freedom of
expression under the Islamist government.
Egypt already had restrictions on film makers under
president Hosni Mubarak, requiring them to seek approval from
the Censorship Bureau to screen their work. After his overthrow
in 2011, film makers were hoping for more artistic freedom, but
critics of the government say little has changed.
Producer Haitham al-Khamissi said Censorship Bureau
officials had told him State Security had requested to view his
film "The Jews of Egypt" before it could be cleared to be shown
in cinemas.
But a security source denied State Security was blocking the
film, saying permits were granted by the Censorship Bureau.
Officials at the Censorship Bureau were however not immediately
available to comment.
Khamissi said renewing the permit for the film, which was
first shown with official permission at a film festival in Egypt
in 2012, would normally take a matter of hours, but he said he
had been waiting for a week.
The film depicts changes in Egyptian society's acceptance of
its ancient Jewish minority in the first half of the 20th
century. Most Jews fled the country due to attacks on their
community, particularly after the 1956 war, when Israel invaded
Egypt along with Britain and France, which were trying to regain
control of the Suez Canal.
"The authorities had already approved my film ... I'm only
asking for a renewal of the permission but until now I haven't
received it," Khamissi said. "They are worried about us, the
people who think ... The content is controversial, politically."
"After the creation of Israel in 1948, the world view of
Jews changed," he said. "There were worries that any Jewish
Egyptian could be an Israeli spy."
Last month Egyptian prosecutors questioned an award-winning
novelist over accusations that he had insulted religion, in the
latest of a string of cases to cause concern over freedom of
expression. [ID:nL6N0BKEET}
Khamissi said the screening last year lasted only one day
and was for a limited audience, whereas the permission he is
seeking now is to show the film to the public for several days.
