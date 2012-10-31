* Centamin shares plunged 35 percent after ruling
* Company says to mount "substantive legal challenge"
* Cabinet forms committee to examine ruling
By Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Oct 31 London-listed goldminer Centamin
will appeal against an Egyptian court decision to
declare invalid its rights to operate the Sukari mine, the
firm's only production asset, a senior executive said on
Wednesday.
Centamin said after Tuesday's ruling that work continued at
Sukari and the administrative court which issued the decision
did not have jurisdiction over its mining rights.
But its shares fell 35 percent to 64 pence before trading
was suspended. The ruling also rattled investors on Egypt's
stock exchange.
Courts in Egypt have challenged a number of commercial deals
reached during the rule of Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted as
leader last year, adding to investor worries at a time when the
government is trying to revive confidence in the economy.
"Of course we are appealing this ruling," Youssef El-Raghy,
general manager of Centamin's Egyptian operations, told the
Arabic satellite channel Al-Arabiya when asked whether the
company would appeal.
Investment bank Beltone Financial said it believed Centamin
could win an appeal but, failing that, could seek arbitration.
"We believe that, due to the firm's foreign ownership
structure and, given the right to appeal the ruling, Centamin
would ultimately be able to successfully appeal and retain its
mining rights," the bank said in a research note.
It said international arbitration was an option if the
ruling was upheld by a higher court.
Egypt's government has previously said it wants to resolve
legal disputes with other foreign investors over state land and
other deals to avoid international arbitration.
Traders on the Cairo bourse said the benchmark index
had been knocked back for two straight sessions mainly
because of concerns about the impact of the ruling on investor
confidence in Egypt.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Agriculture
Minister Salah Abdel Momen told reporters the government had
formed a committee to examine the court ruling and that the
members would then report back to ministers.
Centamin said it believe the court had no jurisdiction to
cancel the concession that was outlined in a law. It also said
it would mount a "substantive legal challenge", describing the
terms of the deal as reasonable and fair to all parties.
Centamin said it was working with the Egyptian Mineral
Resource Authority (EMRA) and the Petroleum Ministry to defend
its rights.
In its statement, Centamin quoted EMRA Chairman Fekry
Youssef saying: "We enjoy a positive and constructive
relationship with (Centamin subsidiary Pharoah Gold Mines) that
will see not only very substantial cash flows to the Egyptian
economy, but also the development of a world class gold mining
industry in Egypt."
The lawyer who challenged Centamin's mining deal in the
administrative court, Hamdy Fakharany, had told Reuters the
government should now order mining at Sukari to be stopped.
Egyptian presidential spokesman Yasser Ali said that the
presidency "respected" judicial rulings but did not indicate
what specific action the government would take.
"The government will deal with this issue according to the
public interest," he said in a statement published by a website
run by the Muslim Brotherhood, the group that propelled
President Mohamed Mursi to power.
Mursi resigned from the group on taking office, saying he
would represent all Egyptians, but remains a member of the
Brotherhood's political party.
Fakharany had argued in his case against Centamin that
Egypt's return from the mine had been insufficient.
Beltone said the firm had paid just $19 million to Egypt
since starting production despite revenues of more than $800
million because it had the right to recoup capital costs before
paying out to the state.