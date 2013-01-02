CAIRO Jan 2 Egyptian customs have stopped a
Centamin shipment of gold held at Cairo airport from
being exported because it did not obtain approval from the
ministry of petroleum, a customs official told the state news
agency MENA on Wednesday.
"The Customs Authority has not allowed Centamin Egypt to
export a gold shipment extracted from Sukari mine because it did
not obtain an export permit from the ministry of petroleum," the
official told MENA.
The customs authority was not immediately available for
comment.
MENA cited online sites as saying Centamin has filed a
complaint to Egypt's prime minister against what it called "the
intransigence of officials at the customs authority" and that
the shipment has been blocked from being exported since Dec. 18.