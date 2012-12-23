CAIRO Dec 23 The governor of the Central Bank
of Egypt, Farouk El-Okdah, said on Sunday he had not resigned
from his post, denying a report aired on state television the
previous day which said he had stepped down.
Egypt's cabinet had already denied the report the previous
day.
"I did not resign," El-Okdah told reporters at the cabinet
headquarters on Sunday after a meeting with a ministerial
committee for economic policies.
There has been regular speculation in the media that he
wanted to leave his post, and state TV had reported that he had
resigned and that his former deputy, Hisham Ramez, had been
appointed to replace him.
El-Okdah helped steer the central bank during last year's
uprising which ousted former President Hosni Mubarak and is
credited with helping keep the Egyptian currency relatively
stable despite the political turmoil.