CAIRO Dec 23 The governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Farouk El-Okdah, said on Sunday he had not resigned from his post, denying a report aired on state television the previous day which said he had stepped down.

Egypt's cabinet had already denied the report the previous day.

"I did not resign," El-Okdah told reporters at the cabinet headquarters on Sunday after a meeting with a ministerial committee for economic policies.

There has been regular speculation in the media that he wanted to leave his post, and state TV had reported that he had resigned and that his former deputy, Hisham Ramez, had been appointed to replace him.

El-Okdah helped steer the central bank during last year's uprising which ousted former President Hosni Mubarak and is credited with helping keep the Egyptian currency relatively stable despite the political turmoil.